WAX (WAX) Market Cap Achieves $73.14 Million

WAX (CURRENCY:WAX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 29th. Over the last week, WAX has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One WAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0776 or 0.00000896 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Radar Relay. WAX has a market capitalization of $73.14 million and $675,173.00 worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.47 or 0.00386405 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 54.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.73 or 0.02132855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001575 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000394 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00153313 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About WAX

WAX’s genesis date was October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,791,205 tokens. WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is medium.com/wax-io. The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Tidex, Bibox, C2CX, Upbit, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Bithumb, Kucoin, Bittrex, IDEX, Huobi, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

