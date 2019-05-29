WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Chairman Gale E. Klappa Sells 31,400 Shares

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 31,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $2,592,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gale E. Klappa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, Gale E. Klappa sold 71,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total transaction of $5,879,790.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gale E. Klappa sold 40,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $3,264,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Gale E. Klappa sold 96,116 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $7,843,065.60.

On Friday, May 17th, Gale E. Klappa sold 9,044 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.23, for a total transaction of $734,644.12.

On Monday, May 20th, Gale E. Klappa sold 52,306 shares of WEC Energy Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.31, for a total transaction of $4,253,000.86.

NYSE:WEC opened at $81.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.15. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $58.48 and a 12 month high of $83.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Sky Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/wec-energy-group-inc-wec-chairman-gale-e-klappa-sells-31400-shares.html.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.