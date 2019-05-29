Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Atara Biotherapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

ATRA stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.11. Atara Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 9.96 and a quick ratio of 9.96.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $144,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,306,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Isaac E. Ciechanover sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $191,958.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,176,500.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,666. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRA. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,417,956 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $255,114,000 after buying an additional 1,143,787 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,613,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,917,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,237,000 after buying an additional 671,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,648,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 903,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after buying an additional 291,207 shares during the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

