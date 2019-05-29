Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $801,000 Position in BP plc (BP)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,310 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 7,586 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BP during the first quarter worth $35,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of BP by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,595,212 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $98,411,000 after buying an additional 881,094 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BP by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,836 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of BP by 91.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BP from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.41.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 198,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,112. The stock has a market cap of $136.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. BP plc has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $47.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.85 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP plc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. BP’s payout ratio is currently 64.21%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Has $801,000 Position in BP plc (BP)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/wellington-shields-co-llc-has-801000-position-in-bp-plc-bp.html.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.