Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes Position in Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 96.9% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 target price on Iron Mountain and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Iron Mountain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.13.

In related news, EVP Theodore Maclean sold 3,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $123,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at $401,103.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stuart B. Brown sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $69,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,243,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 47,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,339,123. Iron Mountain Inc has a one year low of $30.22 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 106.09%.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

