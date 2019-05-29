Westrock Co (WRK) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Westrock were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 64.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Westrock by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Westrock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Westrock alerts:

Shares of WRK opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.59. Westrock Co has a 1 year low of $34.02 and a 1 year high of $62.05.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Westrock Co will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Westrock’s payout ratio is 44.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WRK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westrock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $187,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westrock Co (WRK) Holdings Trimmed by Comerica Bank” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/westrock-co-wrk-holdings-trimmed-by-comerica-bank.html.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.