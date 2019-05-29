Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.16. 5,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.98 and a fifty-two week high of $227.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 12.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $248.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.05.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 2,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.81, for a total transaction of $501,861.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,404,980.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 6,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.20, for a total value of $1,389,861.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/29/wetherby-asset-management-inc-reduces-position-in-cintas-co-ctas.html.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.