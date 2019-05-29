Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (WHF) Insider Acquires A$93,671.88 in Stock

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WHF) insider Lance Jenkins bought 19,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.74 ($3.36) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,671.88 ($66,433.96).

WHF remained flat at $A$4.62 ($3.28) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,770 shares. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs has a 12-month low of A$4.10 ($2.91) and a 12-month high of A$5.10 ($3.62). The company has a current ratio of 19.75, a quick ratio of 19.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The firm has a market cap of $424.31 million and a PE ratio of 23.94.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 27th. Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.63%.

Whitefield Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

