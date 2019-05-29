WhiteHorse Finance (WHF) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

Shares of WHF stock opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.73. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $15.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.73 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 80.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 588.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.