Whitestone REIT (WSR) Short Interest Up 47.3% in April

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,089,714 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 739,753 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300,709 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WSR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Whitestone REIT stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $512.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

About Whitestone REIT

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

