William R. Mcdermott Sells 1,765 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (ANSS) Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Director William R. Mcdermott sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total transaction of $320,400.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ANSS stock opened at $180.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16 and a beta of 1.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.80 and a 52 week high of $197.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.
ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up previously from $203.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.14.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 198.4% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About ANSYS
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
