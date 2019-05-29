Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.25. Winnebago Industries reported earnings of $1.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Winnebago Industries to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.83.

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $102,165.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 56,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,226.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan L. Hughes bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.58 per share, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,539.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.37. The stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,309. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $19.77 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.97%.

Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

