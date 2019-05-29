WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund (NYSEARCA:USFR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This is an increase from WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,340. WisdomTree Bloomberg Floating Rate Treasury Fund has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $25.15.

