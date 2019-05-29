Wowbit Price Tops $0.0175 on Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 29th. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $4.87 million and approximately $998,849.00 worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for $0.0175 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wowbit has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wowbit alerts:

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Wowbit Token Profile

Wowbit (CRYPTO:WWB) is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html. Wowbit’s official website is wowoonet.com.

Buying and Selling Wowbit

Wowbit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wowbit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wowbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wowbit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.