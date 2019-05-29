Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) Shares Sold by Ruffer LLP

Ruffer LLP cut its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,834,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,682,889 shares during the period. Yamana Gold comprises approximately 0.6% of Ruffer LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ruffer LLP’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $23,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,918,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,068,000 after purchasing an additional 769,763 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 247,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,407,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,958 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 54,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. 43.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, GMP Securities downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.13.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.86. 40,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,827,383. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.71. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $407.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.49 million. Yamana Gold had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

