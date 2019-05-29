YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marriott International to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

Marriott International stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.72. The stock had a trading volume of 400,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $100.62 and a one year high of $142.19.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 97.68% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

In related news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.83 per share, with a total value of $261,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 16,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $2,015,020.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,193.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,118 shares of company stock valued at $20,828,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

