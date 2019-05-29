YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.2% in the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 2,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,716 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $1,147,227.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 122,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,902,560.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 300 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $53,562.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,466,354.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,306 shares of company stock worth $26,869,558 in the last quarter. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $2.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.89. 14,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,253. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $134.38 and a 1-year high of $197.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $993.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $189.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

