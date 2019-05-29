Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (CTXR) to Announce -$0.20 EPS

Analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CTXR) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $1.29 on Friday. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.15.

In other news, insider Myron Z. Holubiak bought 129,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,647.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, and prescription products. The company develops Mino-Lok, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment and salvage of infected central venous catheters in patients with catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydro-Lido, a topical formulation of hydrocortisone and lidocaine that is intended for the treatment of hemorrhoids.

