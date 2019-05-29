Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.94). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $136.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.87 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 128.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 913.7% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

SBRA stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.00. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

