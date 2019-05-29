Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 billion and the highest is $1.26 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $7.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS.

CLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $57.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

CLR stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $35.54 and a 12 month high of $71.95.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, with a total value of $2,776,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 856,828 shares of company stock valued at $36,783,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 175,997 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 140.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 25,945 shares in the last quarter. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.