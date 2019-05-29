Zacks: Analysts Set $20.50 Target Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus target price of $20.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eagle Bancorp Montana an industry rank of 177 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EBMT. Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 62,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 24,480 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 144,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 55,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. 35.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBMT stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.37. 190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,968. The company has a market capitalization of $107.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.45. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

