Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HB Fuller Co (FUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $777.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) will report $777.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $767.10 million to $791.00 million. HB Fuller posted sales of $789.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HB Fuller.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $673.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.64 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FUL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HB Fuller from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.79 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.97.

NYSE:FUL opened at $41.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42. HB Fuller has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from HB Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 17th. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 11,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $576,974.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 861.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 37,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $7,776,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in HB Fuller by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,928,000 after purchasing an additional 232,086 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in HB Fuller during the 1st quarter worth $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

