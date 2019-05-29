Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritor Inc (MTOR) to Post $0.94 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) will report $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Meritor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.03. Meritor reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritor will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Meritor.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. Meritor had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 89.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTOR shares. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 target price on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Meritor in a report on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

Shares of NYSE MTOR opened at $20.55 on Friday. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

In other news, Director Rodger L. Boehm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 21,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $504,190.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,906 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,310,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,178,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,833,000 after purchasing an additional 87,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Meritor by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 183,855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

