Zacks Investment Research Lowers Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE) to Sell

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on XENE. BidaskClub raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 17.57 and a quick ratio of 17.57. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $828,000. venBio Select Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,782 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 66,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 449,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering and developing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. It focuses on the treatment of epilepsy. Its products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901, and XEN007. The company was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J. P.

