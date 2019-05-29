Zacks: Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C’s rating score has declined by 50% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $55.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C an industry rank of 164 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSXMK. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 511,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,904,000 after acquiring an additional 315,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 273,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,761,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,026. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

