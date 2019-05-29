Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,203 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mastercard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. increased its position in Mastercard by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 8,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Mastercard from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on Mastercard from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Mastercard from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.58.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.69. 933,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,704,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $256.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,302,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.24, for a total value of $1,822,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,844,396.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,530 shares of company stock valued at $93,705,711 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

