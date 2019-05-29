Zendesk Inc (ZEN) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson Sells 10,000 Shares

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $887,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ZEN traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.20. 1,430,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,519,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.63 and a beta of 1.64.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Zendesk had a negative net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 25.37%. The company had revenue of $181.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Zendesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zendesk Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $71.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 66.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 90.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zendesk by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

