Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Price Hits $0.0000

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market capitalization of $46,317.00 and approximately $42,653.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005177 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.75 or 0.00388975 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 44% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.10 or 0.02006718 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000396 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00162507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

