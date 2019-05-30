$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 5.93%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HealthStream from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTM opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $819.42 million, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.69. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in HealthStream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in HealthStream by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in HealthStream by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HealthStream (HSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.