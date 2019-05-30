-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.12). Zumiez posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $304.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.14.

In other Zumiez news, Director Scott Andrew Bailey sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $155,276.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,722.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $557,080.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 12,828 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,824 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its position in Zumiez by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Zumiez by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,656 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zumiez by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,244 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $19.92 on Monday. Zumiez has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $544.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

