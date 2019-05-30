$0.26 EPS Expected for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Atlantic Capital Bancshares posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.39 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12-month low of $14.44 and a 12-month high of $21.60.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 17,458 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,622,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 322,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

