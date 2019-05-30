$0.28 EPS Expected for Newmark Group Inc (NMRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Newmark Group.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $447.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.72 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 41.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Newmark Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

In related news, CEO Barry M. Gosin acquired 561,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,325,957.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newmark Group stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. The company had a trading volume of 694,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,072. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.15. Newmark Group has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmark Group (NMRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.