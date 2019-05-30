$0.44 EPS Expected for Solar Capital Ltd. (SLRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the lowest is $0.43. Solar Capital reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Solar Capital had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 46.58%. The company had revenue of $39.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.30 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SLRC shares. BidaskClub lowered Solar Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a report on Monday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Solar Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solar Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Solar Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Michael S. Gross purchased 7,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $167,516.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 165,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,573,356.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Premia Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Solar Capital in the first quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLRC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 66,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,505. Solar Capital has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.66%.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

