$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Business Financial Services Inc (FBIZ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.51. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $22.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.43 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 16.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, General Counsel Barbara Mccarty Conley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $115,950.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,623.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Business Financial Services by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 226,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 38,457 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIZ opened at $23.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $201.45 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Business Financial Services has a 1-year low of $18.76 and a 1-year high of $26.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

