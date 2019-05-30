$0.94 EPS Expected for IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.27. IAC/InterActiveCorp reported earnings per share of $2.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $7.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.51. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IAC shares. ValuEngine raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $228.02 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.77.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,749,740. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 352,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,422,000 after buying an additional 24,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,518.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 186,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,201,000 after buying an additional 175,309 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC opened at $222.07 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $144.71 and a 1-year high of $242.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

