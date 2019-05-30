15,620 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,519,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,116,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,286,000 after acquiring an additional 249,951 shares during the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Shares of PDD opened at $19.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pinduoduo Inc has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 76.66% and a negative net margin of 73.90%. Pinduoduo’s revenue was up 228.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PDD. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. 86 Research began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.74 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “15,620 Shares in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD) Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/15620-shares-in-pinduoduo-inc-pdd-acquired-by-shell-asset-management-co.html.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.