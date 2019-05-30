$271.31 Million in Sales Expected for RadNet Inc. (RDNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) will post $271.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $269.08 million. RadNet reported sales of $244.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow RadNet.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). RadNet had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

RDNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $12.21 on Thursday. RadNet has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $16.54. The company has a market cap of $611.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74.

In other news, VP Mark Stolper sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $224,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total transaction of $263,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 524,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891,875.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,556 shares of company stock worth $935,754. 7.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adalta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 4.6% during the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RadNet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RadNet by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 17,723 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10.2% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RadNet (RDNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.