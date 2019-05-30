419,845 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 419,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,953,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 139,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,491,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,011,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 309,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 143,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSEM shares. TheStreet upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Tower Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.71 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

NASDAQ TSEM opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $13.56 and a one year high of $26.39.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.67 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

