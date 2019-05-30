$64.98 Million in Sales Expected for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will report sales of $64.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $66.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $63.05 million. New Mountain Finance posted sales of $54.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year sales of $260.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $255.00 million to $265.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $260.89 million to $270.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company had revenue of $63.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.02 million.

NMFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMFC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the first quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NMFC traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 183,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,989. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Mountain Finance has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $14.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.55%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

