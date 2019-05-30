$68.62 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) to announce $68.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $69.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $66.90 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $54.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year sales of $284.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $294.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $328.72 million, with estimates ranging from $319.98 million to $344.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $187,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 175,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,657,343.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $67,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,537.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,972 shares of company stock valued at $2,736,726. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

KNSL stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. 79,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,392. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 0.85. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $50.34 and a twelve month high of $87.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 17.88%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.