$8.15 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc (VERU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $8.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $8.70 million. Veru posted sales of $5.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $29.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $30.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $35.60 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $36.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative net margin of 91.61% and a negative return on equity of 64.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million.

Several brokerages have commented on VERU. ValuEngine raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

In other news, insider Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 49,899 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $76,345.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,700 and have sold 104,895 shares valued at $156,177. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 30,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 8.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $1.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

