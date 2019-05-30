A.G. Barr (BAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $944.00

A.G. Barr plc (LON:BAG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 944 ($12.34) and last traded at GBX 935 ($12.22), with a volume of 3361 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 936 ($12.23).

BAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on A.G. Barr in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a GBX 12.74 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from A.G. Barr’s previous dividend of $3.90. A.G. Barr’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Stuart Lorimer sold 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 813 ($10.62), for a total transaction of £111,177.75 ($145,273.42). Also, insider Jonathan David Kemp sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.82), for a total value of £33,120 ($43,277.15). In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,564 shares of company stock worth $15,929,641.

About A.G. Barr (LON:BAG)

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

