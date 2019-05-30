AAON, Inc. (AAON) Holdings Cut by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,237,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 366,158 shares during the period. AAON accounts for 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of AAON worth $195,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAON. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,590 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in AAON by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth about $1,849,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in AAON during the 4th quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,684. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.92 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 19.79%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.51%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised AAON from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. DA Davidson cut AAON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut AAON from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. AAON currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In other news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $26,593.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,753 shares of company stock worth $164,848 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

