Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3,884.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

AKR stock opened at $27.39 on Thursday. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.36 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup set a $30.00 price target on Acadia Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th.

In related news, VP Jason Blacksberg sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $71,486.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,486.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Conlon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $139,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,574 shares of company stock valued at $665,356 over the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

