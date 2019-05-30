Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV) CEO Richard Alistair Stewart Acquires 17,500 Shares

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) CEO Richard Alistair Stewart bought 17,500 shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $63,175.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Achieve Life Sciences stock opened at $4.16 on Thursday. Achieve Life Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.93.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences Inc will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACHV. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 89,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 57,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 35,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/achieve-life-sciences-inc-achv-ceo-richard-alistair-stewart-acquires-17500-shares.html.

About Achieve Life Sciences

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.