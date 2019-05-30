Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It specializes in the development of cancer drugs. The company’s principal product candidates under different developmental stages include Actimab-A for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia in elderly patients and Iomab-B used to condition the bone marrow of patients. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ATNM. Oppenheimer set a $5.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Shares of ATNM opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.87.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 175,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 71,840 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,575,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 154,403 shares during the last quarter.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, Iomab-B that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

