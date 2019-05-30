Adobe Inc (ADBE) Stake Lifted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 12.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 468,626 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,777 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Adobe were worth $124,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 133.8% during the first quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,479 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,569 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Adobe by 0.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 227,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE opened at $273.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $204.95 and a twelve month high of $291.70.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.82, for a total value of $809,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,582,597.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.08, for a total transaction of $1,519,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,551.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,936 shares of company stock worth $15,516,808 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/05/30/adobe-inc-adbe-stake-lifted-by-great-west-life-assurance-co-can.html.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.