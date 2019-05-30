Advisor Group Inc. Has $10.24 Million Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX)

Advisor Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 706,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $14.56 on Thursday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $14.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

