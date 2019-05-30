Alambic Investment Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 13,800 HNI Corp (HNI)

Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in HNI by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 98,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 17,195 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HNI by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HNI in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HNI by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HNI by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

HNI stock opened at $34.07 on Thursday. HNI Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. HNI had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $479.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that HNI Corp will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.305 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 50.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

