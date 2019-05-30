Alexander Mining (AXM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Alexander Mining plc (LON:AXM) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00), with a volume of 11659000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.05 ($0.00).

About Alexander Mining (LON:AXM)

Alexander Mining plc, through its subsidiary, engages in the research and development of proprietary mineral processing technologies. It owns and commercializes its proprietary hydrometallurgical mineral processing technologies. The company offers ambient temperature and pressure technologies, such as AmmLeach, which uses ammonia based chemistry to selectively extract base metals, including copper, zinc, and cobalt from ore deposits and concentrates; and HyperLeach, a process that utilizes chlorine based chemistry to solubilize metals comprising copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and rhenium from sulphide ore deposits and concentrates.

